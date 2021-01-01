From the monogram maker
The Monogram Maker Coasters - Teal & Navy Stripe Monogram Car Coaster - Set of Two
Advertisement
Teal & Navy Stripe Monogram Car Coaster - Set of Two. These car coasters flaunting your personal monogram are unexpected accessories that add personalized polish to your vehicle. Includes two coastersEnter monogram as follows: first initial, last initial, middle initial. For example, Katie Beth Smith should be entered as ''KSB''2.7'' W x 2.7'' H x 0.16'' DHardboardShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship.