Coaster "Race Car" High Back Leather Ergonomic Gaming Office Chair
Take a home or business office to new design heights. With a provocative design form, this office chair whets the appetite of unconventional taste resulting in a delightful look. Carefully built to preserve ergonomic excellence, its molded seat base and arched neck rest are both stylish and supremely comfortable. Beautiful black and white leatherette build a contrasting palette with a dynamic look. Adjustable height settings and a caster wheel base finish its list of compelling features.