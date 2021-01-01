Coaster Furniture 3 Piece Coffee Table Set

Stylish doesn\'t have to mean useless. This versatile three piece occasional table set brings casual functionality into your home, while unique parquet details add just a hint of traditional appeal. Quality oak veneers are finished in a rich black for a durable surface that can be easily mixed in with existing living room decor. The two end tables can be tucked between your love seat and sofa, or placed next to a chair and topped with a lamp for a cozy reading nook that fits in your living room, bedroom or den. A rectangular coffee table completes this occasional table collection, providing a useful surface for any space.