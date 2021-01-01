From playable art
Playable ART Coaster Cube - Sun
Fully functional 6-piece wooden coaster set doubles as modern décor Protect table surfaces while also adding colorful, modern artwork to the office, playroom, or media room Available in two gradient shades of color themes. Each coaster piece is measured 3.3 x 3.3 x 0.55 inch Made in FSC-certified high-quality maplewood with non-toxic, water-based color dye and finish Designed in Germany, manufactured in Taiwan, Manufacturer: playableART