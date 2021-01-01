Mohawk Home Coastal Rope Linen 5 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor Area Rug

A light blue nautical themed lattice motif encompasses red oars, anchors, lighthouses and floats over the cream-colored base of Mohawk Home's Coastal Rope Area Rug in Linen. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk Home's exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, Mohawk Home's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.