Leick Home Coastal Notions 30 in. Silky Painted Kiwi Green Narrow Hall Stand/Sofa Table with Shelf

Make a great first impression with the Leick Furniture Coastal Narrow Entryway Table. This coastal-style wood accent table is designed to fit in narrow spaces along walls and features a kiwi green painted finish that complements a variety of decor styles. The solid wood drawer with decorative double-drawer front provides convenient storage space for smaller items, while the tabletop and bottom shelf offer a place to display decorations and other home accents. The versatile design can also be used in the living room, family room, office, or bedroom. The sturdy wood construction is made for long-lasting durability, while the simple assembly allows this hallway table to be ready for use in minutes. Measuring 30 in. H x 30 in. W x 11 in. D, this slim-profile console table is ideal for smaller spaces around the home or in apartments and condos. At Leick Home, 4-generations of furniture making experience uphold a simple family tradition to deliver more than the customer expects, for less than they expect to pay. More than 100-years in the making. our design process reaches all the way into your home. Color: Silky Painted Kiwi Green.