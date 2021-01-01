LR Home Coastal Multi Pink/Yellow 1 ft. 10 in. x 3 ft. Coral Fish Tropical Polypropylene Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, Multi-color Pink / Yellow

This trio of tropical coral fish design is made to add a splash off the reef to any indoor or outdoor space. This tropical piece is an eye-catching addition to your space; sure to thrill you and your guests, its quirky charm is a standout. The flat weave design makes this rug perfect for high traffic areas or even some sandy patios, as this piece is easily shaken out. Don't overlook the endless opportunities this indoor/outdoor collection has to offer for a variety of different spaces in your home. Color: Multi-color Pink / Yellow.