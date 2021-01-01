Coastal Living Accordion Table Lamp by Regina Andrew - Color: Black - Finish: Brass - (13-1210EB)

The Coastal Living Accordion Table Lamp from Regina Andrew brings boldness and natural charm to any space it inhabits. A tall and slender base forms sharp ridges that give the piece a striking geometric silhouette. A natural birch wood finish brings warmth to the piece, harmonizing with brass accenting at its neck and finial for a retro touch. A white linen drum shade tops the fixture and filters its dimmable light while lending a contrasting smoothness. Deeply rooted in Detroit, Michigan, Regina Andrew packs personality and self-expression into every aspect of their brand. Founders James Andrew Slaven and Carla Regina Zajac are committed to delivering inspired contemporary lighting and home furnishings with a personal touch, with sustainability and authenticity taking center-stage in not only their designs, but their business dealings as well. Shape: Drum. Color: Black. Finish: Polished Brass