From coastal home decor by southerngal
Coastal Home Decor by Southerngal Coastal Home Decor Chic Beach Crab Chinoiserie Blue Pattern Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Coastal Beach Décor Family Home Decorative Throw Pillow with A Chinoiserie Blue Floral Pattern on a Beach Crab. Fun Bright Graphic to match Your Ginger Jars. Home Decorations with Beach Theme. Fun for Beach Houses, Suburban Living Rooms, Beds, Dorm Rooms. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only