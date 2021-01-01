'Coastal Blues I' Painting Print on Canvas

Features:Bring some larger-than-life style into your space with this Massive Art Canvas Print. Rendered on exquisite, eco-friendly materials with fade resistant archival inks, your bold canvas will makes a dramatic statement in any space. The unique ready to assemble stretching system includes instructions and all the hardware you'll need to display this enormous art print anywhere in your home. The high quality canvas lends the piece a real gallery feel, offering an immense artwork without compromising on quality. Note: Because of the huge dimensions, prints do not ship pre-assembled. The canvas will arrive rolled up with ready to assemble stretcher bars included.Fine resolution art reproductions curated by team of specialistsGiant art pieced with patented stretcher bar systemProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Color: Blue/BeigeNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Jan WeissStyle: CoastalOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: CanadaSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Groups of PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Beach & OceanOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Coastal Blues IEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Depth - Front to Back: 1.25Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight: 23Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: