Trademark Fine Art 'Coastal Bird I Flags on Blue' Canvas Art by Farida Zaman

Artist: Farida ZamanSubject: AnimalsStyle: CoastalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas ArtThis ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a seagull on a lighthouse under red, white, and blue patterned flags. Farida Zaman is a Toronto based painter and illustrator known for her upbeat, lively, colourful and whimsical style. She displays a wide versatility of applications of her style: her art has been used in posters, book covers, children's book illustrations, corporate projects, food packaging as well as licensing her images on giftware products, clothing, packaging, and giftware. Zaman's love of culture, travels throughout childhood, and recent trips to Morocco, Thailand, Turkey, Iran, and several European destinations influence the multicultural nature of her work. She is currently an instructor at Toronto's Avenue Road Art School and runs art workshops and weekly classes for adults and children in fine art and illustration.