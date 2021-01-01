5' x 8' Coastal Blue and Gray Oval Area Throw Rug

From the Oasis Collection, this soothing patterned oval rug evokes the calming imagery of pools of water. The serene abstract patterns and lush weaves in neutral colors recreate the gentle and restful effect of water bodies. A naturally flexible style that goes well with any decor, enjoy the medium pile and plush relaxation. Give your body and mind the perfect spot to unwind!Product Features:Color(s): blue, gray, ivory and navy blueMachine wovenMedium pileBacking: yesCoastal style abstract patterned rugRecommended for indoor use onlyEasy-to-clean, stain resistant and does not shedUse rug pad to reduce slipping and slidingRug pad sold separatelyMade in TurkeyCare instructions:Spot clean onlyRegular vacuumingUse a carpet cleaner but it should be dried immediately and evenlyIn case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying downward pressure on the creaseDimensions: 5' wide x 8' longPile height: 0.33"Material(s): polypropylene/polyesterBacking: cotton