Coastal 4pc Wicker Patio Conversation Set - White/Navy - Teamson Home

Bring a coastal look and functional seating your outdoor space with the Teamson Home Indoor/Outdoor 4 Piece Coastal Wicker Bistro Table and Chairs Patio Set. This unique coastal-look wicker table, bench, and chairs set will add a unique and eclectic addition to your garden, courtyard, or indoor living area. The 4-piece set includes a table, a bench, and 2 chairs for a complete outdoor seating solution. With weather-resistant PE wicker fabric and a powder-coasted metal base, this bistro set is built to last. This long-lasting patio set is reliable, and provides sturdy and stable seating for up to 4 people. All 4 pieces are lightweight, making them easy to pick up and transport to your preferred outdoor area. This table, bench, and chairs set is easy to clean for hassle-free maintenance. The bistro table measures 35.43" W x 18.11" L x 17.32" H, the bench measures 26.77" W x 45.28" L x 33.86" H, and the chairs measure 26.77" W x 24.8" L x 33.86" H. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.