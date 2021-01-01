Eddie Bauer Coal Creek 2-Piece White Plaid Cotton Twin Quilt Set

An iconic plaid makes a bold statement in black and white with grey accents, perfect for a modern cabin in the woods or an urban retreat in the city. Textural effects in the print create the look of a weave and soften the high contrast palette. The all-cotton quilt is accented with double needle stitch edging and reverses to a handsome shirting stripe in charcoal and white. Keep it simple with solid white sheets or pair with our labrador fields cotton sheet set for a fun accent. Layer in our hamilton trail plaid blanket for additional warmth and style. twin quilt set includes: one quilt (88"l x 68"w) and one sham (21"l x 27"w). Full/queen quilt set includes: one quilt (90"l x 90"w) and two shams (21"l x 27"w). King quilt set includes: one quilt (96"l x 104"w) and two shams (21"l x 37"w).