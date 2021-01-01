Give a nod to the classics with the Coach House 60-in wide vanity by Martha Stewart. A countertop hewn from a stunning double thick slab of white engineered stone features a matching 3-inch high backsplash, bullnose edge, and undermount rectangular white ceramic sink. A decorative painted warm Rosewood finish pairs beautifully with the elegant brass hardware of its spacious double door central cabinet and many drawers, including four regular and two double deep drawers ready to tuck away all those bathroom toiletry and tool essentials. Handsome paneled traditional millwork and freestanding beveled feet keep the look refined and polished. Martha Stewart Coach House 60-in Rosewood Undermount Single Sink Bathroom Vanity with White Engineered Stone Top in Brown | 15VVA-COAC60-119