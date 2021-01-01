From generation lighting
Generation Lighting CO1262 Hingham 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Generation Lighting CO1262 Hingham 16" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a clear glass panel shadeRequires (2) 60 watt maximum Candelabra (E12) bulbsDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsIntended for outdoor useMade in ChinaETL listed for installation in wet locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensions:Height: 16"Width: 8"Extension: 4-7/8"Product Weight: 6.82lbsWire Length: 8"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 120Bulbs Included: No Textured Black