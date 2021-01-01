From pet'n shape
Co Black Vibrant Voyage Briefcase
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Premium Materials: Waterproof nylon fabric with 100% oiled full-grain leather trimming Interior & Parts: Polyester fabric, polished silver hardwares Multi-Compartment Organizer: Main compartment with 2-way zip fits 15' laptop, Front compartment with 2 inner pockets, Main compartment with 2-way zip with Separated compartment for 15 Macbook Pro / 15.6 laptop. Inner pocket with zip closure with 2 smaller pockets for accessories Comfortable Shoulder Straps: Shoulder straps in nylon and Saffiano leather are padded and easily adjusted to the most suitable length Dimension: 42 cm (L) x 30 cm (W) x 8 cm (D), Weight: 1.05kg