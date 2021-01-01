From lithonia lighting
Lithonia Lighting CNY LED P1 MVOLT M2 CNY Single Light 10" Wide LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 4500 Lumens Textured Dark Bronze / 5000K
Advertisement
Lithonia Lighting CNY LED P1 MVOLT M2 CNY Single Light 10" Wide LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture - 4500 Lumens FeaturesQuick mount mechanism for easier installation or maintenanceThis 40 watt fixture replaces up to a 150 watt HID fixtureDLC certifiedConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDesigned for commercial or residential useIntended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 10"Depth: 10"Product Weight: 4 lbsElectrical SpecificationsWattage: 40 wattsLumens: 4800Color Temperature: 5000KColor Rendering Index: 70CRIAverage Hours: 100000Watt Replacement: 150 watts Flush Mount Textured Dark Bronze / 5000K