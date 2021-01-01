Justice Design Group CNDL-8571-14-AMBR CandleAria 1 Light Bathroom Sconce Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

From justice design group
Justice Design Group CNDL-8571-14-AMBR CandleAria 1 Light Bathroom Sconce CandleAria - Add warmth and charm to your home with the contemporary CandleAria Collection. Featuring faux candle shades in realistic “waxy” colors, these fixtures accurately capture the rich glow of classic pillar candles.Features:Comes with faux candle resin cylinder shadeUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationUL Rated for use in damp locations1 Year limited manufacturer warrantyThis fixture can be installed as an uplight or downlight.Reversible Mounting - May be installed with the glass pointed upward or downwardsDimensions:Height: 11.25"5"Extension: 8.5"Shade Height: 5.5"Shade Diameter: 4"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Bathroom Sconce Dark Bronze