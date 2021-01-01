From justice design group lighting

Justice Design Group Lighting CNDL-8412-14-CREM-MBLK CandleAria-Union 2-Light Bath Bar-Cylinder w/Melted Rim Shade-Matte Black-Cream

$176.12
In stock
Constructed from Matte Black metal with faux candle resin shade Requires two maximum 60-watt b-13 Torpedo medium (E26) base bulbs (sold separately) This fixture can be installed as an uplight or downlight Suitable for Damp location Part of the candlearia collection from Justice design Group, Weight: 13.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Justice Design Group

