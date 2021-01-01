From thomas lighting
Thomas Lighting CN129521 Beckett 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier with Clear Glass Shades Oil Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Thomas Lighting CN129521 Beckett 5 Light 26" Wide Chandelier with Clear Glass Shades FeaturesIncludes clear glass shadesRequires (5) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbsChain suspended fixtureRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 16"Width: 26"Product Weight: 9.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze