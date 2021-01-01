CMX760 Bearcat Off Road Series Compact Mobile CB Radio 40Channel Operation UltraCompact for Easy Mounting Large 7Color Backlit LCD Display on Mic.

The CMX760 is an Ultra-Compact CB Radio w/ Mic Display and controls. Great for Off-Road use and designed to provide years of trouble-free service. Ultra-Compact for Easy Mounting Just 4 x 4 x 1 Inches. Use in Jeeps, trucks, cars or anywhere space is limited or a small CB is desired. If using in a noisy environment (open-air Jeep, diesel truck), an external speaker is recommended, as the compact built-in speaker can be difficult to hear with background noise. The CMX760 represents the highest quality communications device designed for use in the Citizens Band Radio Service. It will operate on any of the 40 CB frequencies authorized by the (FCC). 'Easy to install, the CMX760 is the perfect ultra-compact size and easy to mount on top or underneath your dashboard or even under the drivers seat in a vehicle. Its rugged components and materials are capable of withstanding harsh environments.