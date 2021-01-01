From ekena millwork
Ekena Millwork CMWP28X28X0375DABI Daisy Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 28"OD x 9 3/4"ID x 3/8"T, Birch
Advertisement
28" Outside Diameter x 9 3/4" Inner Diameter x 3/8" Thickness - Clean and modern designs, expertly laser cut wood veneer over a MDF core. An artistic, complementary piece to any light fixture or use as charming wall decor Available in paint grade and 6 beautiful wood finishes to coordinate with every design style One-of-a-kind, wood finish offers exquisite warmth and detail in geometric and scroll patterns Smooth, consistent surface with beautiful grain patterns - Made in the USA, Weight: 2.08 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ekena Millwork