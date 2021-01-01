From computer memory solutions
CMS 4GB (1X4GB) Memory Ram Compatible with Compaq Presario Cq56, Cq62, Cq42, Cq43 - A34
Advertisement
Computer Memory Solutions guarantees compatibility with models provided in description. Form Factor: 2.5-inch internal SSD Warranty: Limited 3-year Specs: 1TB SATA 6Gbps 2.5' Internal SSD 555 MB/s Read, 500 MB/s Write Series: MX200 Product Line: Client SSD Interface: SATA 6.0Gb/s Product appearance may vary. Picture for reference only. limited 3 year warranty when bought directly from computer memory solutions