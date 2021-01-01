Elkay CMR4322 Gourmet 43" Triple Basin 20-Gauge Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Drop In Installations with 35/30/35 Split and SoundGuard Technology 1

Elkay CMR4322 Gourmet 43" Triple Basin 20- Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink for Drop In Installations with 35/30/35 Split and SoundGuard Technology Elkay CMR4322 Features:Constructed of 20- T-304 grade stainless steelTriple basin sink with a 35/30/35 split increases versatilityDesigned for drop in installationsBasins are undercoated and padded to prevent dish clatter and cabinet condensationCenter drain location provides optimal drainage capabilityCovered under Elkay's limited lifetime residential warrantyProduct Technologies / Benefits:SoundGuard®: Elkay uses a non-toxic latex based material to undercoat sink bottoms and sides over sound pads which help absorb sound, maintain water temperature, reduce vibration and prevent condensation. The quietest stainless steel sink in the industry.Elkay CMR4322 Specifications:Height: 7" (measured from bottom of sink to top of rim)Length: 43" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Width: 22" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Basin Depth (left): 6-7/8" (measured from center of basin to rim)Basin Length (Left): 13-1/2" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Basin Width (Left): 18" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Basin Depth (Center): 5" (measured from center of basin to rim)Basin Length (Center): 10" (measured from center of basin to rim)Basin Width (Center): 12" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Basin Depth (Right): 6-7/8" (measured from center of basin to rim)Basin Length (Right): 13-1/2" (measured from left outer rim to right outer rim)Basin Width (Right): 18" (measured from back outer rim to front outer rim)Installation Type: Drop InMinimum Cabinet Size: 48"Basin Split: 35/30/35Faucet Holes: 0 - 6 (holes required for faucet installation)Drain Connection: 3-1/2" Stainless Steel 1 Faucet Hole