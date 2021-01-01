From lithonia lighting
Lithonia Lighting CMR 6 Sensor Switch Line Voltage Passive Infrared (PIR) High Bay 360° Ceiling Mount Occupancy Sensor White Wall Controls Occupancy
Lithonia Lighting CMR 6 Sensor Switch Line Voltage Passive Infrared (PIR) High Bay 360 Ceiling Mount Occupancy Sensor Designed for mounting heights of up to 45 ft, the CMR 6 Series High Bay 360º occupancy sensor provides Passive Infrared (PIR) detection over a 15 to 20 ft radial coverage pattern that overlaps the areas lit by a typical high bay fixture. This line voltage sensor switches loads directly without the need for a power pack.Features: PIR Occupancy Detection, Self-Contained RelayNo Minimum Load RequirementsInterchangeable Hot & Load WiresPush-Button ProgrammableAdjustable Time DelaysSpecifications: Height: 4.5"Length: 4.5"Width: 1.25"Energy Star: NoUL Listed: Yes Dimmers & Wall Controls White