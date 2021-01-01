From rifle basix
CMC2004HA 4Way Horizontal Splitter 7dB 51002 MHz High Performance for Coax Cable TV Internet
Advertisement
Perfectly works with: Comcast, Xfinity, RCN, Optimum, Wow, COX, Spectrum and many more cable providers. Not recommended for Verizon, Direct TV and Century Link. -45 dBmV Spurious and Harmonics after 5 Surges of 6 kV Ring Wave with a +55 dBmV Return Signal 6 kV Ring Wave Surge Protected. Eclipse Contact Technology (ECT) F-Port. Digital Broadcast, HDTV and MoCa Ready Flat 1002 MHz Bandwidth with Minimal Insertion Loss. 35 dB Return Path Output Return Loss and 40 dB Port-to-Port Return Band Isolation. Capacitively Coupled F-Ports. SCTE Compliant F-Ports with 1 inch Port Spacing. 100% Soldered Back