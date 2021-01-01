Jesco Lighting CM322S Moonlight 1 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Jesco Lighting CM322S Moonlight 1 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Features:Includes white glass round shadePair with other items in the Moonlight CollectionDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsETL Listed for Dry LocationRequires (1) 22 watt Fluorescent T9 Bulb (Not Included)Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Specialty - Specialty bulb bases are utilized in certain fixtures to meet very specific size and power requirements.Dimensions:Height: 4"Width: 12" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: SpecialtyBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 22Wattage: 22Voltage: 120vCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Flush Mount Chrome