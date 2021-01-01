Nostalgia CLSC1AQ Classic Retro Single Countertop Snow Cone Maker with Snow Cone Syrup Party Kit

PARTY PLEASER: Easy way to make delicious, fluffy snow cones - making this perfect for birthday parties and other big events! STAINLESS STEEL CUTTING BLADES: The precision-cut stainless steel cutting blades equipped with this machine work quickly and efficiently to shave ice cubes into delcious, fluffy snow-like ice CLASSIC RETRO DESIGN: This unit has classic retro styling with chrome accents -a look that features a LED-lighted Power Gauge on the front that lets you know when the unit is ready to start and when it's running, as well as a sleek-chrome ON/OFF lever on the side COMPLETE PARTY KIT: With this kit there's no need to pack up and head to the carnival! At your next party, serve delicious and icy snow cones with the snow cone cups, spoon-straws and syrups included in this kit. 16-OZ SYRUP BOTTLES: Kit includes 1 16-oz bottle blue raspberry syrup, 1 16-oz bottle cherry syrup, 1 16-oz bottle cotton candy syrup ALSO INCLUDED: Fill 20 snow cone cups with shaved ice and syrup, then use the included 20 spoon-straws to enjoy your snow cone., Manufacturer: Nostalgia