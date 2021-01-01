Clover Luck Pattern Shamrock Leaves Repetition Irish Culture Kitchen Curtain

These one of a kind decorative curtains will help transform your room into your private sanctuary! Perfect decoration item for your living room, dining room, bedroom, kids and dorm rooms. Matches well with various color palettes of rugs, furniture and any other home decor accent accessories. Made from high quality 100% polyester tight woven, Turkish made, silky satin fabric. Environmentally friendly, no dye substance harming health of your family. With vibrant and colorful designs these modern curtains add a great perspective to the look of your room. High resolution pictures bring 3D like realistic experience to your life. It is not too thin or too thick. Quick and luxurious way to refresh and completely change the appearance of your home without a big expense. A perfect gift idea for your mom, dad, sister, brother, grandma, grandpa, wife, husband, son, daughter and other beloved ones with thousands of designs. You can find a theme and style for everybody and any interest in our Ambesonne Amazon Collection. Enter into a new world with our items. It can be at the seashore or mountain landscapes, anywhere! If you're a fan of sports or have a hobby, you will be spending time with it in your personal space. Customized, personalized products are very popular. As manufacturers of digital printed home textiles, we follow current trends and bring you the latest home fashion. Either a present to your family, friend, relative, boyfriend, girlfriend or to yourself, the item should be interesting, authentic. Men, women, kids, teens, boys or girls everybody will love them! Anyone from any profession will be thrilled by the difference these curtains bring to their house decor. Due to manual measurement, please kindly allow 1-2 cm discrepancy. The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible, however due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen. No hardware is included.