Clouds Laguna LED Outdoor Mini-Pendant Light by Justice Design Group - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (CLD-7515W-MBLK)

Thoughtful proportions and enticing geometry make the minimalist frame of the Clouds Laguna LED Outdoor Mini-Pendant Light by Justice Design Group an impactful fixture for an exterior space. The simple Metal frame is fashionably modern, with a sleek rectangular frame descending via a thin beam. Resting inside the Metal, a Clouds Resin shade presents a consistent angularity that promotes the symmetrical build. Warm LED light pours out the matching faces of the shade, creating a bountiful general glow that cascades over nearby surfaces. The light accentuates the detailing of the Resin and shimmers off the Metal structure, giving the small Laguna bold presence as it floats above in the open air. What began as two UCLA students working on a ceramics project in 1985, Justice Design Group has since grown into the largest ceramic lighting manufacturer in the US. With a far-reaching reputation for distinctive residential, hospitality and commercial lighting solutions, Justice Design Group is a world-class design and manufacturing company known for its signature shade materials and unparalleled breadth of options, including Venetian glass, porcelain, ceramic slate and alabaster rock. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black