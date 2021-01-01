From justice design group lighting
Clouds - Aria 1-Light Intersecting Chandelier with Clouds Shade - Dark Bronze Finish - LED
Advertisement
Made from metal and Clouds resin Includes 9 watt dedicated LED engine Dimmable via incandescent/triac/elv dimmers (dimmer not included) Adjustable height with included rigid stem kit, rigid stem kit includes (3) 12 inch stems and (1) 6 inch stem Rigid stem kit has a 360-degree ball swivel at the canopy (hang-straight), Weight: 21.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Justice Design Group