Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset with 50mm Drive Unit Noise Reduction Microphone for PC Game Console Phone

Lightweight Design: It weighs about 275g, convenient to carry and use. 50mm Drive Unit: 50mm directional drive unit brings clear sound effect and more intense bass. It can accurately transmit the sound position to the user's ear, achieving accurate audio positioning. 90° Rotation Earmuff: The earmuffs with HyperX special memory sponge can rotate freely at 90°, so that you can always feel comfortable in long time of use. Adjustable Head Beam: Sturdy steel structure head beam ensures stable performance, strong and durable. The structure of the head beam can be adjusted by sliding and fully fit the head to meet the needs of different users. Convenient Volume Adjustment: The volume slider is located on the bottom of the right earmuff, easy to adjust the volume. Noise-cancelling Microphone: The microphone is certified by Teamspeak, provides excellent sound quality. Compatible with Discord, Skype, Ventrilo, Mumble, RaidCall, etc.