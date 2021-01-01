Dual performance fabric combines high-performance fibers and high-performance polyester yarns which are then encapsulated in a stain and water-resistant finish so it will not need spray guard treatments or expensive upholstery cleaning | Safe for your family, using the same technology as water repellent clothing, if it’s safe to wear, it’s safe to sit on Spills bead up on the surface of the fabric instead of penetrating into the cushion | Easy clean up, swipe spills with a paper towel or soap and water for more solid spills | Comfy heavy-duty fabric is soft and pleasing to the touch | Even though liquid does not penetrate the surface, the fabric is breathable, allowing air to pass through, adding an extra degree of comfort Deep seating sofa sectional armless chair with plush cushions and state of the art stain resistant fabric | Ocean blue color adds a tropical vibe with contemporary flair | Free fabric swatches available | Foam encased frame with muslin cover Frame constructed from select hardwood and furniture-grade plywood with strong corner blocked joinery | All wood is kiln-dried to remove moisture and prevent cracks or warps | For maximum comfort, top 8 inches of back is firmly formed with sturdy 1.8 density foam | Pocket spring construction: Sixty steel bands with nylon webbing encased in varying compression 1.8 density foam make the foundation as comfortable as a bed Back and seat cushion covers have same fabric on both sides and can be flipped to minimize wear | Double-stitched slipcovers for extra durability | Resilient 50/50 feather fiber blend cushions are channel-sewn into several compartments to assure even back and seat support | Double layered feather proof lining | Finished upholstery on all sides, allowing for use as standalone or end pieces Solid neutral finish 1.5” wood feet with plastic floor protectors | Sectional pieces attach with alligator clips (included) | Available in individual pieces or build your own set MODULAR CORNER CHAIR DIMENSIONS (3): Corner wedge: 36"H x 44"D x 44"W | Corner wedge overall (without cushions): 24"H x 44"D x 44"W | Seat (with cushion): 20"H | Seat frame (without cushion): 12"H | Back and arm cushions (2): 24"H x 36"W | Seat cushion: 36"D x 36"W | Inside seat (without cushions): 36"D x 36"W | Inside back (without seat or back cushions): 12”H | Throw pillow: 6"H x 24"D x 24"W | Arm and back frames: 24"H x 9"D | Seat frame to arm (without seat cushion): 12"H | Slipcover set weight: 112 lbs. MODULAR ARMLESS CHAIR DIMENSIONS (2): Armless chair: 36"H x 44"D x 44"W | Armless chair overall (without cushions): 24"H x 44"D x 44"W | Seat (with cushion): 20"H | Seat (floor to frame without cushion): 12"H | Back cushion: 24"H x 46"W | Seat cushion: 36"D x 44"W | Inside seat (without cushions): 36"D x 44"W | Inside back (without seat or back cushion): 12"H | Arm: 24"H | Seat frame to arm (without seat cushion): 12"H | Slipcover set weight: 94 lbs. MODULAR OTTOMAN DIMENSIONS (2): Ottoman: 20"H x 44"D x 44"W | Seat (floor to frame without cushion): 12"H | Seat cushion: 44"D x 44"W | Slipcover weight: 76 lbs. Eco-tested for your well-being, does not contain TDCPP, TCEP or TDBPP, TB-117-2013, BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability and CARB Compliant | Machine washable, toss dry on low heat to remove wrinkles. Spot clean with mild soap and water. To prevent overall soiling, vacuum or brush lightly. Dry cleaning recommended. | Studio photography lighting, slight measurement and weight variances are possible, your viewing device may display colors differently than in real life