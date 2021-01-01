From j&v textiles

J&V TEXTILES Cloud Comfort Blue Geo 39 in. x 20 in. Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Brighten up your cooking experience with this superior kitchen mat. Transitional solid colors easily compliment already existing home decor for simple and chic design. Anti-fatigue mats are made of polyvinyl foam for better posture and long-lasting comfort while you perform all of your daily kitchen tasks. Non-slip surface and rubber skid-resistant backing helps to keep the mat firmly in place while you work. Great for use in the kitchen sink, stove or even laundry area. Color: BLUE GEO.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com