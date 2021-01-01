J&V TEXTILES Cloud Comfort Blue Geo 39 in. x 20 in. Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat

Brighten up your cooking experience with this superior kitchen mat. Transitional solid colors easily compliment already existing home decor for simple and chic design. Anti-fatigue mats are made of polyvinyl foam for better posture and long-lasting comfort while you perform all of your daily kitchen tasks. Non-slip surface and rubber skid-resistant backing helps to keep the mat firmly in place while you work. Great for use in the kitchen sink, stove or even laundry area. Color: BLUE GEO.