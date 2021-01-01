Clothing Garment Rack Heavy Duty Clothes Stand Rack Storage Shelf With Wheels

Clothing Garment Rack Heavy Duty Commercial Grade Clothes Stand Rack With Two Top Rod And Two Storage Shelf Feature:The simple, functional style and sleek black look of this garment frame matches most spaces in the home or workplace; it has an external powder coating to prevent water and rust.The perfect hanger for finishing your everyday outfit or arranging your seasonal wardrobe; it consists of two top suspension bar with stops on each side to prevent clothing from falling, and two bottom shelf for shoes or accessories.Full metal frame: Made of high-quality metal, this self-contained garment frame is durable and can withstand the weight of heavy winter jackets.Horizontal feet: This static stand has 4 horizontal feet, which can keep the device stable even if there is any unevenness on the surface. Note: Easy to assemble; assembly tools included in the package; clean the rack with a soft, damp cloth when dirty; note that all dimensions are manually measured and may vary by 1-2 cm.Description:Product Name: Clothing rack.Product color: black.Product weight: 10.3 pounds.Material: metalSpecial design: Powder coating makes this shelf more shiny.Product size: 60.6 x 47.2 x 19.7 inches (154x120x50cm) H/L/WPacking size: 47.2 x 13.0 x 2.0 inches (120x33x5cm) The product has been rigorously tested to withstand a certain weight or for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1 combination coat rack