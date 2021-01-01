Clothes Storage Rack Floor Clothes Rack Shoes Rack Combination For Entryway Livingroom Restroom Decoration-White/60cm

Specifications: Product Name: 4-Tier Coat Rack Multi-function High Quality And Space SavingMaterial: MetalColor: Black/WhiteSize: 60x26x153 cm/23.62x10.23x60.23'80x26x153 cm/31.49x10.23x60.23'Features:- Easy to assemble- Specially designed for indoor use- Designed into horizontal and vertical stretching for more clothes- A room-saving clothes rack is very important for a household with a limited balcony room- Structure with iron pipe material, it offers better bearing capacity and a long lifespan. Package Included: 1x Coat RackNote:1.Please allow a 0.5-1 inch difference due to manual measurement. (1inch=2.54cm)2.The color of the actual items may slightly different from the listing images due to the different computer screens, thanks for your understanding.