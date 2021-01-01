Bible Verses to Encourage Christians Apparel Clothe Yourselves in Compassion, Kindness and More Col 3:12 Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

In the book of Colossians in the New Testament of the Holy Bible, the Apostle Paul writes that since God chose His people to be the holy people He loves, His people should clothe themselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Let the Scriptures of the Bible be an encouragement and a source of comfort, peace, and wisdom to you and those whom you encounter. Remember that as followers of the Lord Jesus Christ, we should always remember to represent Jesus faithfully and truthfully. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only