NOBLE HOUSE HOME FURNISH Clostermen Light Grey and Dark Brown Upholstered Club Chair

Furnish your home in luxury while still offering plush comfort with our traditional style club chair that is perfect for a night in with a good book or movie. With a cozy tufted look and smooth classic curves, this chair will transform your living space with just the right amount of charm and an abundance of coziness. From dazzling nailhead accents to soft, thick cushions, this piece will surely become your favorite seating space in your home to sit back and relax. Color: Light Grey.