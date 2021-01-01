Closeup Filter Kit 4 Pieces+1+2+4+10 Macro Filter Accessory Closeup Lens Filter Kit Set with Lens Filter Pouch for Canon Nikon Sony Pentax Olympus.

[Function] : This macro filter kit is perfect for photographing small items such as the details of flowers, coins and insects, etc. Each close up lens maintains resolution and picture clarity while magnifying image size. [Double Threaded] : These close up Lens filters are double threaded attaching additional optics such as polarizers or skylight filters. And They can also be stacked to create +3 +5 +6 +7 and so on. Use the lenses individually or in any combination (+1 plus +4 will become +5). [Note] : Please verify your camera's lens thread size before ordering. Your camera's lens thread size will be marked somewhere on the lens barrel or printed underneath your lens cap. This number is always preceded by a '?' (diameter) symbol. [Package] : Includes close up Filter Kit (+1,+2,+4,+10),1 x Nylon Filter Pouch, 1 x lens cap and 1 x Microfiber Lens Cleaning Cloth. [Warranty] : We offer one year warranty and life-time after-sales se