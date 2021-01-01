Closet Organizer And Clothes Storage Bags,Sturdy Handles,Stainless Steel Zipper,3 Layer Fabric,Large Capacity For Comforters,Blankets And Clothing,4 P

Features:non-woven fabric + pvcLarger Capacity: Each storage bag measures (4-Pack) 24 X 16 X 14 inches, It is spacious for your comforters, blankets, pillows, plush toys, Bedding, jackets or other clothes.Sturdy Zipper: Equipped with #5 stainless steel zippers which are hard to be broken, and can be used for a longer period of time. AZipper closer helps keep dust and moisture out; can be easily folded flat and put away when not in use.Reinforced Handle: The handle is sewn with two layers of thick fabric, and the load-bearing capacity is doubled. Reinforced seams are also implemented for added strength.Strong handles allow for conveniently pulling the bag off a shelf and carrying.Versatility: Storage bag helps keep items safely stored and frees up extra closet and dresser space, They are just fabric bags, with no metal support inside, which is super easy to fold away into drawer or cabinet to save space.Premium Material: No smell, three-ply composite non-woven fabric which promotes ventilation and protects your stored things.Made of high-quality fabric with clear windows for easy viewing of stored items.If for any reason you're not completely happy with your purchase - if it breaks, if it's damaged in shipping, or even if you change your mind - simply let us know and we will either replace it or refund your money, your choice! backed by an 1-year limited warranty.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: