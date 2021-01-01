From couristan
Closeout! Couristan Recife Cubic Garden Lattice Natural/Cocoa 3'9" x 5'5" Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Advertisement
A traditional design updated with an invigorating breath of fresh air. Suitable for use both indoors and out, this garden-motif area rug, with its latticework of vines, will bring a touch of warmth to stone entryways, patio decks and all other outdoor gathering areas. Textured and gently colored with a soft palette that perfectly complements its natural surroundings. All-weather, pet friendly and resistant to all mold and mildew. One-year limited warranty.