CLOE Upholstered Bed by Huppe - Color: Grey (1953U-P-32-NU020)

Bring a rustic ambiance home with the CLOE Upholstered Bed by Huppe. Crafted by Canadian designer, Joel Dupras, this piece is made using textured North American birch veneer. Its simple geometric silhouette is highlighted by an attractive upholstered headboard with cutout detailing. Handsome button tufted accents bring depth to the soft fabric, which strikes a graceful contrast with the rigid frame. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Color: Grey.