Huppe CLOE Large Night Table - Color: Grey

Rest your books and lay your elegant table lamp atop the Huppe CLOE Large Night Table for the perfect bedside companion. In a design by Joel Dupras, cool lines move with sheer precision, developing into a clean rectangular form. The North American birch veneer construction shines as the contours of the wood grain ripple across each panel. Open the drawers with a classy pull made in contrasting aluminum material. Once you are down peeking inside, let a pair of Hettich slides softly and elegantly close up the drawers automatically. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Additional Color: Smoked. Finish: Smoked