CLOE Bed by Huppe - Color: Grey - Finish: Black - (1949-W-11)

The CLOE Bed from Huppe and designed by Joel Dupras features a simple and contemporary design. Made with high-quality North American birch veneer, the bed guarantees strength and long-term durability. A mattress can sit on the platform bed without requiring an additional box spring. The cut-out headboard serves to both allow light to pass through as well as add a touch of sophistication to the minimalistic design. Elegantly decorate any modern or contemporary bedroom interior with the Cloe Bed. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Charcoal