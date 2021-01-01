CLOE 6 Drawer Dresser by Huppe - Color: Grey (1935V-383-11)

Enchant the indoors with the timeless CLOE 6 Drawer Dresser from Huppe. Features the elegant simplicity customary of designer Joel Dupras style, its rectangular silhouette uses the grain of North American Birch veneer to highlight its pure functionality. The stable structure has three rows of two drawers with silkily-finished interiors that move with recessed aluminum pulls, closing quietly and automatically. Theyre perfect for stylish bedroom interiors and available in a range of finishes and lacquers. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Charcoal