Clizia Ceiling/Wall Light by Slamp - Color: White - Finish: White - (CLI78PLF0000W_000)

The Clizia Ceiling/Wall Light is a decorative lighting fixture highlighted by its unique shape and use of bold colors. Whether mounted to the wall or ceiling, the shade of this modern light is made from Slamp's patented material Opalflex and features a clustered form made up of numerous individual squares sewn together in an intricate weave to create a unique texture. When illuminated, the Clizia provides diffused, ambient lighting ideal for use in hallways, bedrooms, and dining and living room spaces._x000D__x000D_Opalflex: Patented and recyclable, this innovative material is an original mixture of technopolymers and glass crystals. This exclusive polycarbonate material for SLAMP is luminous and attractive like glass while being versatile and resistant like plastic. Color is added through silk-screen printing. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Color: White. Finish: White