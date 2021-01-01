Clitheroe Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair with Ottoman

The Adirondack chaise lounge chair is a staple of the backyard patio, providing both casual comfort and timeless beauty. Constructed of beautiful pine wood that resists moisture and cracking, the reclined back, oversized arms, and a gently sloping seat. Equip with an interchangeable cup and wine glass holder, made with PVC, to suit your party's need. Simply pull out the built-in ottoman and experience a new level of relaxation as you read a book or absorb the sun's rays. The Adirondack chaise lounge will easily be folded to save storage space and transport it effortlessly. A truly luxury classic outdoor experience. Solid wood with water-based paint. Water-resistance is a lower level of rain protection. It likely could handle a light drizzle, not for an extended time in the rain, or the intensity of that rain increases, though, the chair is going to get wet. Frame Color: Blue