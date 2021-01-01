Clitherall Handmade Tufted Wool Blue Area Rug
Description
Features:Hard twistModern translations of classic South-Western designsMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: New Zealand WoolConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): RectanglePrimary Color: BlueIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: StripedFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & Contemporary;Eclectic;Asian InspiredRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: BoyTheme: WesternReversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry cloth;Professional cleaningTraffic Material: High Traffic MaterialTraffic Technique: High Traffic TechniqueColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 8' x 10'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 5' x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 2'6" x 8'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 3'6" x 5'6"Pile Height: 0.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 20Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 35Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 42Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 30Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'6" x 5'6"): 66Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'): 96Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'