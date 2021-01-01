Filofax Clipbook, Classic Refillable Notebook, Orange, A5 (8.25" x 5.75") Ruled, Plain and Quadrille Notes Pages, Undated Planner, Yearly, Monthly and Weekly Calendar (B026019)

Make of Me what you fill. With a beautiful pastel leather-look cover. Clipbook comes with the following papers: 15 plain sheets, 15 squared sheets, 15 ruled sheets, 5 checklists. Innovative hole design allows the pages to be repositioned to suit personal needs. Pull the rings apart using it’s soft cover, to add, remove and remix your pages. Compatible with all Filofax organizer refills. Clipbook notebook expands when you add more pages and shrinks down when you want less. A5 size is 8.25 x 5.75 inches